Shubman Gill joins in the chorus of praise for ‘12 Fail’

Renowned filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s latest directorial venture, 12th Fail, has finally hit the silver screen, and the response has been nothing short of remarkable. This cinematic masterpiece, which debuted just yesterday, has captured the hearts of both the film industry and audiences alike.

12th Fail stands out with its compelling storyline, bringing to life a narrative that resonates deeply with its viewers. The film boasts a talented ensemble cast, showcasing several breakthrough performances that have left audiences in awe.

Joining the chorus of admiration is the cricket star, Shubman Gill, who taking to social media writes “Very inspirational movie #12thfailmovie

Tells what india is about a Must watch for love the young people

NEVER GIVE UP ON YOUR DREAMS”

As the film continues to make its mark in the world of cinema, it is evident that 12th Fail has not only met but exceeded the sky-high expectations set for it.

12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is now released in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.