Shubman Gill Becomes Fastest Indian To Score 1000 ODI Runs

By Pragativadi News Service
Hyderabad: Shubman Gill on Wednesday became the fastest Indian to record 1000 ODI runs. The Indian batter achieved the feat during India’s One-Dayer against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Gill overtook Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan (24 innings) to become the fastest Indian and the joint-second fastest ever to the feat. He equalled Iman-ul-Haq to breach the 1000-run mark in 19 innings while missing out on Fakhar Zaman’s record of fastest to 1000 ODI runs in 18 innings.

Gill scored his second century in succession after hitting a ton against Sri Lanka in the 3rd ODI in Thiruvananthapuram.

