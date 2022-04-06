Shruti Haasan Shares Throwback Pic In School Uniform

New Delhi: Shruti Haasan took a trip down memory lane on Wednesday as she posted throwback photos from her school days. She also penned a heartfelt note reminiscing about her childhood roots and how they define us today.

Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram handle and shared a perfect wayback moment for us with her adorable childhood pic in school uniform. She wrote: #throwback how does one never forget the child and also leave the past behind ? Our most defining moments the ones that shape us forever happen in childhood and carry us through and sometimes those memories we can’t let go off ? They become the burned to carry .. that bully on the playground or were you the bully ? Do you remember the adult who wasn’t as nice or that one other kid who had the same unspoken truth as you ? Do you remember the friend you always wanted to sit next to and the teacher who taught you more than just the subject on paper ..The child in us always has more heart and wisdom than we pretend to have as grown ups … I’m going back to my roots to Thank the child inside of me and to set her free … she always knew best it seems #randomlyphilosphicalwedensday #wokeupthinking.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti Haasan will be sharing screen space with Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar. Additionally, she will also work alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi in their next, Mega154.