Shruti Haasan Shares Cozy With Bf Santanu Hazarika: Check Out Here

Mumbai: Actress, Singer Shruti Haasan shared a loved-up picture with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared an unseen comfy cozy photo with her beau Santanu Hazarika.

Check Out The Picture Below:

On the other hand, Shruti Haasan will also star alongside Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s action thriller Salaar. The much-awaited venture is expected to be divided into two parts like Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. This film is being billed as an underworld action drama and will showcase Prabhas in an unexplored dark character.