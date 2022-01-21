Shruti Haasan Shares Cosy Pic With Beau Santanu Hazarika: Check Out Here 

New Delhi: Shruti Haasan has been vocal about her relationship with beau Santanu Hazarika, with her social media posts and stories often giving glimpses into their relationship.

Taking to her Instagram handle Shruti shares a cozy picture with beau Santanu Hazarika. The actress can be seen holding on to him with big smiles as they posed for the pic, she even added a sticker, which says ‘Do you like me?’

On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be sharing screen space with Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar. The project has been backed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. Besides the lead pair, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in crucial roles. Salaar is expected to hit the silver screens on 14 April 2022.