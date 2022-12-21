Shruti Haasan
Shruti Haasan Drops A Cozy Picture With Beau Santanu Hazarika

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Shruti Haasan is quite active on social media and often shares updates from her reel as well as real life. She also is vocal about her live-in relationship with her doodler beau Santanu Hazarika.

Recently, the actress dropped a lovey-dovey couple photograph, along with the caption, ‘All I want’. The lovebirds can be seen smiling as they hug one another.

Take a look:

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika cannot get enough of each other

On the work front, Shruti Haasan will next be seen sharing screen space with Megastar Chiranjeevi in Bobby’s directorial Waltair Veerayya.

