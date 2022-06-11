Shriya Saran Shares Glimpses Of Daughter Radha’s Ear-Piercing Ritual

Mumbai: Popular actress Shriya Saran had tied the knot with Russian entrepreneur, Andrei Koscheev. Later, on January 10, 2021, they were blessed with a baby girl whom they named Radha. Since then, the loving parents keep updating their fans with cutesy glimpses of their family, and we simply can’t stop gushing over them.

Now Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev have shared a series of pictures with his darling wife, Shriya Saran and their cute daughter, Radha from the munchkin’s piercing moment.

Take A Look

On the work front, Shriya Saran will be seen as the leading lady in Chandru’s directorial, Kabzaa. She will essay the role of Madhumathi in her next.