Shriya Holds ‘Third Person’ Responsible For Marital Dispute, Humane Denies Charges

Bhubaneswar: The marital discord between singer Humane Sagar and wife Shriya Mishra took another turn today after Mishra elaborated her ordeal at her in-laws house at a press meet today.

Apart from physical and mental torture, shriya said a third person’s entry is the prime reason of family feud. “I was subjected to torure, both physically and mentally. But, a third person’s entry into our family matter is a reason of disturbance,” she said.

She, however, did not specify who the third person is.

Shriya reiterated that she moved to police station only when the torture crossed all limits.

“He beats me a lot after drinking alcohol. I used to forbid him to drink which irked him,” she said.

The torture against me increased after birth of our daughter. Humane had no attachment to daughter, she alleged.

Shriya denied torture and forced conversion by her mother-in-laws, but admitted that in-laws members restricted some Hindu practices like wearing sindoor.

“They forbid me to wear vermilion and bindi but have never forced to change my religion,” Shriya said.

Despite all these allegations, Shriya also expressed interest to unite with the family. “I am ready for a compromise. But, I want dignity from every aspect,” she said.

On the other hand, Humane rubbished the acharges leveled against him by wife.

While denying allegation of physical assault, Humane said there is no third person between them

“The physical assault allegation raised by Shriya is false. Moreover, there is no third party entry in our relationship. I don’t have time or age for extrta marital affairs,” the singer said.

All her staements before media is really painful.

It’s not good to speak at a press meet when police gave her two days to settle the matter. “Shriya could have done the same after two days if she wants. I still want to settle the matter amicably,” he added.