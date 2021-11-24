Shreyas Iyer To Make Test Debut In Kanpur: Captain Anjinkya Rahane

Kanpur: On the eve of the first Test against New Zealand, India’s stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane confirmed that Shreyas Iyer will make his Test debut in Kanpur on Thursday.

While addressing the press in Kanpur on Wednesday, Ajinkya Rahane said, “As India have rested Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant for the 1st Test, Shreyas Iyer is going to make his debut.”

Shreyas Iyer, who made his India debut back in 2017, has had to wait 4 years to get his Test cap. The 26-year-old, who plays for Mumbai, has a terrific first-class record — 4592 runs in 54 matches at an average of 52.18. Iyer has hit 12 first-class hundreds with his best score being 202 not out.

Notably, India will begin the first of a 2-Test series against the Black Caps at the Green Park Stadium from November 25.