Shreyas Iyer Out Of England ODIs, To Miss IPL 2021 Due To Shoulder Injury

New Delhi: India batsman Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against England as well as the entire IPL starting next month due to a shoulder injury in the opening game.

According to reports, Iyer suffered subluxation of his left shoulder while fielding in the first ODI against England. Following his injury, he was ruled out of the remainder of the series. However, on Thursday, it was confirmed that he will miss the entirety of IPL 2021 as well.

Absolutely devastated and gutted for our skipper @ShreyasIyer15 – stay strong captain – hope for a very quick recovery,” Delhi Capitals chairman Parth Jindal wrote in his tweet.

“Have full faith that you will come back even stronger from this. India needs you in the T20 World Cup.”

Iyer was in great form during the preceding T20I series between India and England, despite being pushed down the order. Iyer scored one half-century and played a quickfire knock of 37 off 18.