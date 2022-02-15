EntertainmentTop News

Shreya Ghoshal Crooned ‘Jab Saiyaan’ From Gangubai Kathiawadi Out

By Pradeep Sahoo
Mumbai: Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, on Tuesday unveiled the new melodious track ‘Jab Saiyaan’.

Bollywood icon singer Shreya Ghoshal has sung this track. The song’s video showcases a romantic narrative between Alia and Shantanu Maheshwari.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent, celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

The film is all set to release in theatres on February 25. The film will also have its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival.

