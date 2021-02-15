Shree Jagannath Heritage Corridor draft architectural plan gets approval

Puri: The draft architectural plan for Shree Jagannath Heritage Corridor (SJHC) project in Puri has been accorded approval in the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee meeting.

Soon after a high-level meeting of the Srimandir Managing Committee held at the Niladri Bhakta Niwas in Puri on Monday, SJTA Chief Administrator Krishan Kumar informed about the finalisation of Shree Jagannath Heritage Corridor project

Odisha Government has taken several measures under its Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) Scheme for developing Puri as “World Class Heritage City”. Key project under this scheme is development of Shree Jagannatha Heritage Corridor (SJHC) around Shree Jagannath Temple at Puri.

The SJHC will be a 75-meter corridor. The intent of the project is to provide expansive, unobstructed corridors around the Meghanada Pacheri for giving an opportunity to devotees and pilgrims to have visual connect with the Temple, Neelchakra and Meghanada Pacheri. SJHC also serves functions of providing amenities for pilgrims and for strengthening safety & security of the temple and for those visiting Shree Jagannatha Temple.

The proposal has following components –

Heritage corridor components (9)

Shree Jagannatha Reception Centre (SJRC)

Amenities

Matha Temples

The proposal divides the heritage corridor into 9 layers: a green buffer surrounding the temple complex, the Antar Pradakshina path, the Landscape zone, Bahya Pradakshina path, the Public Convenience zone, service lane, shuttle cum emergency lane, mixed traffic lane and pedestrian footpath.

Heritage corridor (9 components)

The 75 meters of the SJHC abutting Meghanada Pacheri is broadly divided into nine (9)zones on the northern, southern and western side. These are –

7meter Green Buffer Zone(adjacent to MeghanadaPacheri): This consists of a 2meter hardscape area abutting MeghandaPacheri for access by staff and maintenance purpose. The remainder 5meter is a 1ft high terraced landscape green.

10meterAntar (Inner) Pradakshina: For ceremonial procession of deities year-round and use by general public for parikrama of Shree Mandira complex.

14meter Landscape Zone: These gardens have been designed through meticulous research of the local arboriculture practices. Local varities of trees, used in Jagannatha Culture will be planted here.

8meterBahya (Outer) Pradakshina: Covered by trees on either side, this will act as a shaded pathway for visitors/pilgrims.

10meter Public Convenience Zone: Along with plantation of tall trees and shrubs, this zone will have facilities such as restrooms, drinking water fountains, information-cum-donation kiosks, and shelter pavilions for shade and rest.

5meter service lane: For access by service vehicles and maintenance of the corridor.

5 meter wide dedicated shuttle cum emergency lane for any kind of emergency and disaster management.

5 meter mixed traffic lane to aid in movement of vehicles around the Heritage Corridor and to ensure access to properties abutting the outer access road as well as the lanes from the neighbouring Sahis meeting this outer access road.

7 Meter wide shaded footpath with trees is designed adjacent to the mixed traffic lane for a smoother pedestrian flow around the corridor and neighbouring area for people to commute. This will be equipped with parking bay for Sevayaks and temple workers, waste bins, street furniture, drinking water fountain etc.

The eastern plaza of the heritage corridor is proposed as a large open space as many festivals of Shree Mandira including the Rath Yatra starts from here. This will allow very large congregation of devotees to take place in a safe and secure environment. It is clear from above that more than 90% of the SJHC i.e about Ac.18 out of Ac.20 are being developed as open and green spaces. Further, the SJHC plan increases this open space from about Ac.5 to Ac.18 i.e an increase of 360%.

Shree Jagannatha Reception Centre (SJRC)

In order to meet the essential requirements of visitors to Shree Mandira and the SJHC, a queue management facility with capacity of 6,000 persons, along with security checking (Baggage screening) facility, main cloakroom for keeping belongings of upto four thousand families, drinking water and toilet facilities, facilities for washing hands and feet, souvenir including book shop etc. are being provided in this centre. This will be built over half an acre land available next to SJHC on South-East side.

Amenities:-

SHREE JAGANNATHA HERITAGE CORRIDOR LIST OF AMENITIES IN 75-M AREA Sl. No Built amenities East West North South Total Numbers 1. Mini cloakroom – 1 1 1 3 2. Information-cum-Donation kiosks – 1 1 1 3 3. Shelter Pavilion – 3 – 2 5 4. Public Toilets- Male – 1 1 1 3 5. Public Toilets- Female – 1 1 1 3 6. Sevayat Toilet – – 1 1 2 7. Police Service Centre – 1 – – 1 8. ATM kiosk – – 1 – 1 9. Bhajan Mandap (100 people) – – – 1 1 10. Sanskriti Mandap (500 people) – – – 1 1 Total 23

LIST OF BUILDINGS Sl.No Particulars Area (sqft) Facilities Shree Mandira Reception Center (G+2) 85,000 Cloakroom storage capacity: 4000 families Waiting Area: 6000 people, extendable to another 2000 people on East Plaza OPEN SPACE Sl.No Particulars Area Remarks 1. Existing Open Space 5 Acres 2. Proposed Site Area 20 Acres 3. Open Space Proposal 18 Acres 90% open space created

Matha Temples

For development of Matha temples existing within 75 meter SJHC, proposal has been approved. All the matha temples are being developed by keeping in mind Kalinga style of architecture in general and specific traditions of the concerned mathas.