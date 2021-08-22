Shrawan Purnima: Sawan Month Ends Today

New Delhi: The auspicious month of Sawan ends with Shravan Purnima which falls on August 22 this year and coincides with Raksha Bandhan.

This full moon day is also known as Shravan Purnima. From this day, 40 day Ashtalakshmi Prayog begins. This auspicious puja is considered to be helpful in removing financial issues.

It is considered auspicious to see the moon on the day of Shravan Purnima i.e. Sawan Purnima. On this day, Pitra tarpan also gives auspicious results. Worship and charity have also special importance on the full moon day.

The pious month falls during July-August, as per the Gregorian calendar and is considered to be extremely auspicious where devotees pray to Lord Shiva and his consort Mata Parvati.

During the month of Shravan or Sawan, devotees observe fasts on Mondays and visit Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati temples. Special pujas are also conducted in some temples during Shravan month. Gangajal Abhishekam is performed by various bhakts during this time.