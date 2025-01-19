24-year-old Shradha Mishra from Agra emerged as the winner of the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

Subhasree Debnath was the first runner-up, and Ujwal Motiram Gajbhar was the second runner-up. The finale featured performances by Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurti, and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh unveiled the ILT20 trophy.

The grand finale was an electrifying extravaganza, featuring breathtaking performances by the top six finalists, including Shradha, Ujwal Motiram Gajbhar, Subhasree Debnath, Bidisha Hatimuria, Parvathi Meenakshi, and Maharshi Sanat Pandya.

Shradha expressed her excitement and gratitude for the support and guidance from her mentors. The judges praised her exceptional performance and consistency throughout the season.

There’s no denying the fact that it was surely a dream come true moment for Shradha Mishra as she won the show along with so many hearts. Talking about the same, Shraddha shared that it was a journey of transformative learning experience. She thanked her mentors for supporting her constantly. She also shared how it was a wonderful experience to record her first OG, which was composed by Sachin-Jigar. Stating that she will carry forward a box filled with memories, Shradha said.