“Shradha Is A Physiotherapist,” Clarifies CM Naveen In Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today clarified about that the woman who accompanied him to the Vatican City is a physiotherapist sent by his sister Late Gita Mehta to take care of his physical fitness.

“Shradha is a physiotherapist sent by my sister Late Gita Mehta to take care of my physical fitness. She has neither been allotted a Government quarter nor have her travel bills been paid by the Government of Odisha,” clarified CM Naveen Patnaik by issuing a statement in the Odisha Assembly.

“We should use the precious time in this august house to debate on issues of public interest,” the Odisha CM added.

The Chief Minister, in his statement in the house, had stated that the opposition members should be happy that so many grievances in their areas have been resolved.

He came down heavily on the Opposition and said “I do not understand how someone can oppose the solving of people’s grievances. Such opposition is anti-people and people will give them a befitting reply for such attitude.’’

Earlier today, the BJP created a ruckus in the Odisha Assembly demanding expungement of the ‘anti-people’ remarks against the Opposition by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The BJP members also demanded the lifting of the suspension of Mohan Charan Majhi and Mukesh Mahaling from the house for allegedly throwing pulses at the podium of the Speaker.

With this, the monsoon session of Odisha Assembly concluded on Tuesday a day ahead of the schedule.