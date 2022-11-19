Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Police Seize Clothes For Forensic Examination

New Delhi: Delhi Police officials probing the gruesome Shraddha Walkar murder case have taken possession of all the clothes from accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala’s house in South Delhi and they will be sent for forensic examination, sources said on Saturday.

They said the investigators have not recovered the clothes the two were wearing on May 18, the day the crime was executed.

Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Walkar, 27, and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his house in Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

“Delhi Police has taken possession of all the clothes present in Poonawala’s house. These include Walkar’s clothes too. They will be sent for forensic examination,” a source in the police department said.

The police have so far recovered 13 body parts, which are mostly skeletal remains. Poonawala is being taken to different locations in south Delhi to locate more body parts, the source said.