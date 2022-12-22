Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Aftab Poonawala Withdraws Bail Request

New Delhi: Aaftab Poonawala, who killed his live-in girlfriend Shraddha Walkar, today withdrew his bail application.

As per the Delhi court, the bail application was filed erroneously without Aaftab’s consent.

Aftab’s lawyer Advocate MS Khan informed the court that after a 50-minute-long discussion with Aaftab on Monday, the accused has decided to withdraw the bail plea. He told NDTV he will file the bail application after the police file the charge sheet. They had discussed the further course of action last week.

The Delhi Police had filed a reply in a Saket court saying that bail should not be granted to Aaftab Poonawala since the crime has deeply impacted society.

As the initial investigation in the case is complete, and the charge sheet is yet to be filed, there is no purpose in keeping the accused in judicial custody, the lawyer had said while filling the bail application.

Aaftab allegedly chopped Shraddha Walkar’s body into 35 pieces and kept those in a 300-litre refrigerator for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi’s Mehrauli, before dumping those across the city over several days.