Shraddha Murder Case: Delhi Police To Produce Aftab In Court Today

New Delhi: The Delhi Police will produce accused Aftab in the Saket Court on Thursday. Aftab Ameen Poonawalla has been arrested for allegedly murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces.

As the probe into the infamous Shraddha murder case continues, some key evidences in the case are yet to be recovered — like the murder weapon, and the severed head of the victim that Aftab allegedly kept in his fridge for several days before disposing of it.

Police teams have roped in a dog squad but the body parts, especially the head of the victim, are yet to be recovered.

The suspected body parts recovered from the Mehrauli forest area are yet to be matched with the DNA of the victim’s father.

Meanwhile, the investigators say Aftab is not co-operating with them.