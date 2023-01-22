Shraddha Murder Case: Delhi Police Files 3000-page Chargesheet

New Delhi: The Delhi police have prepared a 3,000-page draft chargesheet against Aaftab Poonawala, accused of strangling Shraddha, his live-in partner, to death and chopping her body into 35 pieces.

As per the draft document, it has testimonies of more than 100 witnesses and it is based on crucial electronic and forensic evidence which cops have gathered during their months-long investigation.

Cops have also cited Aaftab’s confessions, his narco test result and forensic test reports in the draft chargesheet.

Delhi Police claimed to solve the six-month-old murder case after arresting Aaftab on the basis of a complaint filed by Shraddha’s father.

Aaftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and moved in together to a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur as the relationship grew.

On receipt of the complaint from Shraddha’s father, Delhi Police registered an FIR on November 10.

Subsequent interrogation of the accused revealed that Aaftab killed Shraddha on May 18 after which he started researching ways to dispose of the body. He also borrowed ideas on disposal from popular crime shows on his streaming devices, Delhi Police revealed.

The 28-year-old has been in judicial custody since November last year.