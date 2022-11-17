Shraddha Murder Case: Court Extends Aftab Poonawala’s Police Custody By Five More Days

New Delhi: A court here on Thursday extended the police custody of Aftab Ameen Poonawalla, who has been charged for allegedly murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, by five more days.

Aftab was produced virtually before the Saket district court today.

Earlier on Wednesday, the court approved a narco test of Poonawalla on Delhi Police’s submission that he was not cooperating in the investigation.

As the probe into the infamous Shraddha murder case continues, some key evidences in the case are yet to be recovered — like the murder weapon, and the severed head of the victim that Aftab allegedly kept in his fridge for several days before disposing of it.

Police teams have roped in a dog squad but the body parts, especially the head of the victim, are yet to be recovered.

The suspected body parts recovered from the Mehrauli forest area are yet to be matched with the DNA of the victim’s father.