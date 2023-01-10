Shraddha Murder Case: Court Extends Aftab Poonawala’s Judicial Custody For 14 Days

New Delhi: A court here on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Aftab Amin Poonawala, who killed his live-in girlfriend Shraddha Walkar, for 14 days.

According to reports, the court extended Poonawala’s judicial custody and also instructed the prison authorities to provide him with warm clothes. During the hearing, Aftab requested for some law books to study.

Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner and dismembering her body, was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla in the court lockup.

Aaftab allegedly chopped Shraddha Walkar’s body into 35 pieces and kept those in a 300-litre refrigerator for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi’s Mehrauli, before dumping those across the city over several days.

Aaftab had filed a petition at Delhi’s Saket Court, asking for bail in the case. After being questioned by the police, he is now in jail.

Delhi Police claimed to solve the six-month-old murder case after arresting Aaftab on the basis of a complaint filed by Shraddha’s father.