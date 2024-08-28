Shraddha Kapoor to Manushi Chhillar: Strees of B-town who’re rocking red

Red is the colour of the month, and these Bollywood divas are truly painting the town with their oh-so-gorgeous red ensembles, making a powerful fashion statement every time they step out! Take a look:

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in this deep red off-shoulder gown, featuring lace details. The outfit is a perfect fit for a dinner date! The actress opted for a soft makeup look, and her loose curls amp up the whole vibe!

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar gives off Barbie feels in this bright red off-shoulder midi dress, featuring rainbow sleeves that are worth the spotlight. The actress simply accessorised her look with studs, rings and soft-glam makeup.

Manushi Chhillar

Miss World Manushi Chhillar looks cocktail party-ready in this subtle yet stunning satin gown. What steals the show is Manushi’s ability to rock the backless look with charm. The actress opted for a bold makeup look, and statement accessories.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looks all things sweet and chic in this red outfit, featuring the drape-drama and thigh slit. The ‘Dream Girl 2’ actress elevated her style sense by accessorising her look with a matching choker, bracelet and studs.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor owns desi vibes like a queen in this attention-worthy red saree. The ‘Stree 2’ actress opted for traditional jewellery and subtle makeup, keeping the look simple yet striking.

Who do you think rocked the red look?