Shraddha Kapoor Shares Her Next With Ranbir Kapoor; Asks Fans To Guess Title

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor shared the first poster of her upcoming film with Ranbir Kapoor. Before the reveal, the actress dropped a teaser with the acronyms of the movie title.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “And the title is……Guess Karo ???”

Take A Look:

In the poster, we can see a small city but not very clear. And it has the alphabets ‘TJMM’.

The film is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.