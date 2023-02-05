Shraddha Kapoor Looks ‘Pretty In Pink’; Check Out Pics Here

New Delhi: Actor Shraddha Kapoor looks pretty in a light pink three-piece mini outfit and natural glam is winning hearts online and making a strong case for a less is more style statement for revamping your party wardrobe.

On Sunday, Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram and shared the picture “It’s Monday! Let’s slay today,” she wrote jokingly.

Take A look:



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)



Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is all set to hit the theatres on March 8. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the upcoming romantic comedy also stars Anubhav Singh Bassi, Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia.