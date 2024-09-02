Touted as one of the most loved and admired actresses of her generation, Shraddha Kapoor continues to shine in the limelight as she graces the cover of the popular international magazine, Hello Indo Arabia.

Currently riding high on the monumental success of her latest blockbuster, ‘Stree 2’, Shraddha has become the face of the magazine’s latest edition, perfectly embodying the tagline: “The People’s Superstar – How She Captured a Billion Hearts.”

Shraddha’s cover has taken the internet by storm, with fans and netizens alike flooding social media with praises. From her effortless charm to her impeccable fashion sense, the actress has once again proven why she holds such a special place in the hearts of millions.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement, sharing comments like, “She is the people’s choice,” and “India’s top followed and most loved.” Many were thrilled to see her achieve this milestone, with one user exclaiming, “Shraddha’s first international magazine coverrrr!” Another fan summed up the general sentiment with a simple yet powerful statement: “This is what we wanted.”

As Shraddha continues to rise high in her career, she remains not just a beloved actress but a true people’s superstar, winning hearts both in India and abroad. This latest magazine cover is just another testament to her growing influence and unstoppable success.