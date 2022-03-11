“Showed That BJP’s Seat Count Can Be Decreased”: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party’s chief Akhilesh Yadav thanked voters of Uttar Pradesh for their support and said they had shown that the BJP’s seat count can be decreased.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Mr Yadav said he was grateful to the voters of the state for a two-and-a-half fold increase in their seat tally and a one-and-a-half fold surge in their vote share.

“We have shown that the BJP’s seat count can be decreased. This decline would continue. More than half of falsehoods have been wiped out, the rest will follow. The struggle in public interest would continue,” he said in his first public reaction after the results were declared yesterday.

उप्र की जनता को हमारी सीटें ढाई गुनी व मत प्रतिशत डेढ़ गुना बढ़ाने के लिए हार्दिक धन्यवाद! हमने दिखा दिया है कि भाजपा की सीटों को घटाया जा सकता है। भाजपा का ये घटाव निरंतर जारी रहेगा।आधे से ज़्यादा भ्रम और छलावा दूर हो गया है बाकी कुछ दिनों में हो जाएगा। जनहित का संघर्ष जीतेगा! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 11, 2022

The Akhilesh Yadav-led party won 111 seats on its own and the alliance led by it posted victory in 125 constituencies. This was a jump of 73 from its show in the 2017 election. This was also the Samajwadi Party’s best performance ever.