Bhubaneswar: The Biotechnology sector is poised to boost the Indian economy. Odisha with its rich biodiversity & vast resources coupled with an enabling industry ecosystem is set to contribute highly to the Indian Bio-economy. Led by Krushna Chandra Patra, Minister, Science & Technology Dept, Govt of Odisha, the state is going to exhibit its biotech ambitions at the ‘Global Bio-India 2024 (GBI)’.

The flagship international event is being held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from 12-14 September 2024, hosted by the Department of Biotechnology, under the Ministry of Science and Technology, Govt of India.

“With its rich natural resources, Odisha has created a huge potential for biotechnology. To accelerate investment in the field, the state government is promoting Biotechnology as a thrust sector under the progressive Industrial Policy Resolution (IPR 2022). Along with this, a dynamic Odisha Biotechnology Policy has been promulgated for startups and large-scale investments. This will create new possibilities for economic development and employment generation in the state in the coming days”, said Krushna Chandra Patra, Minister of Science and Technology Department, on the occasion.

A special Odisha Pavilion is being set up at Global Bio-India 2024. Here the state’s unique bio-resources and huge potential in the field of biotechnology will be featured. 10 innovative biotechnology startups of the state find a place in the Odisha Pavilion demonstrating their unique products and services to the policymakers, investors and other stakeholders.

A State Roundtable shall be held on 13th September, during Global Bio-India 2024. Principal Secretary, Science & Technology Department, Govt of Odisha, Chithra Arumugam shall present the current state of the Biotech sector & new opportunities in Odisha along with a special focus on investment in the state.

Similarly, a special session on ‘Blue Economy’ is scheduled for 14th September at GBI 2024 where the MinisterScience & Technology Department, Govt of Odisha, shall deliver the keynote address. Odisha will highlight the untapped potential of its marine resources across 480 kilometres of vast coastline while setting the context for the vision of the Indian Blue Economy.

“Our department supports various scientific research and innovations in the field of biotechnology. Bio-incubators and innovative biotech startups in the state are being promoted. Moreover, the biotechnology policy enacted by the state government is a step ahead towards setting up future enterprises in thesector. The immense potential of Odisha shall be explored at the Global Bio-India 2024”, informed Chithra Arumugam, Principal Secretary, Science and Technology Department, Govt of Odisha.

Under the Odisha govt delegation, a team of senior officials of the department, heads &faculty members of higher education &research institutions working in biotechnology shall attend the 3-day program. They will gain exposure to current and future trends and technology in the Indian biotech scene.

Biotechnology holds immense future possibilities for the world. Experts estimate India’s bio-economy to reach Rs 240 thousand crore by 2030, where Odisha is set to play a pivotal role. Application of innovative knowledge in agriculture, food processing, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, marine biology and allied industries shall lead to futuristic products and solutions in biotechnology.