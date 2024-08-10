Show-cause notice served to Pratihari servitor by SJTA over delay in ‘Dwara Phita’ ritual in Puri Srimandir

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has issued a notice to Pratihari sevayat Shivshankar Mohapatra regarding an alleged delay in the ‘Dwara Phita’ (door opening) ritual at Puri Srimandir. Reports indicate that the ritual was delayed by approximately 35 minutes on Friday, causing subsequent rituals to be delayed as well.

The SJTA has requested a response to the show-cause notice within seven days. If the sevayat fails to respond, appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the Shree Jagannath Temple Act.

Mahapatra emphasized that all servitors involved in the rituals must be held accountable and perform their duties properly. He believes that such show-cause notices will help streamline the rituals at Puri Srimandir.