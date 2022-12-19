Should I step down as head of Twitter? – Asks Elon Musk in latest poll

New York: Elon Musk on 19 December raised a poll asking Twitter users on whether he should step down as head of the social media site.

Putting out a poll on his official handle, he questioned, “Should I step down as the head of Twitter?”. He further added that he would abide by the poll results.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

“Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again,” he said in another tweet.

In a third tweet, he said, “As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it.”

This poll comes after Twitter announced it would ban accounts used to promote other accounts on other specific social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and Mastodon.

“We recognise that many of our users are active on other social media platforms. However, we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter,” Twitter Support tweeted.

Since the time Musk took over the micro blogging site, he has come under criticism for several of the changes he’s made at the company, including firing more than half its staff and allowing back previously barred users.