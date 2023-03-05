Should Advance ‘Peaceful Reunification’ With Taiwan – Says China

Beijing: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday the government should promote the peaceful development of relations with Taiwan and advance the process of China’s “peaceful reunification” but also take resolute steps to oppose Taiwan independence.

China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity near the island over the past three years, responding to what it calls “collusion” between Taipei and Washington, Taiwan’s main international backer and arms supplier.

“As we Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are one family bound by blood, we should advance economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait and improve the systems and policies that contribute to the wellbeing of our Taiwan compatriots,” he said.

Speaking at the opening of the annual meeting of China’s parliament, Li said Beijing stands by the “one China” principle, which states that Taiwan is part of China.

The government should implement our party’s policy for “resolving the Taiwan question” and “take resolute steps to oppose Taiwan independence and promote reunification”, he told the roughly 3,000 delegates at Beijing’s enormous Great Hall of the People.

We should promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and advance the process of China’s peaceful reunification.”

Most Taiwanese people have shown no interest in being ruled by autocratic China.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has repeatedly offered talks with China, which have been rebuffed as Beijing believes her to be a separatist.

Taiwan’s government strongly disputes Beijing’s sovereignty claims, and says only the island’s 23 million people can decide their future.

China’s government also set this year’s economic growth target at “around 5%” as the country attempts to return to normalcy following the end of its strict Covid-zero policy. Premier Li Keqiang said that China will aim to add “around 12 million new urban jobs” this year and bring the urban unemployment rate to around 5.5 percent.

China posted just three percent growth last year but the work report said that “under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee, we carried out Covid-19 response and pursued economic and social development in an effective and well-coordinated way”.

“Overcoming great difficulties and challenges, we succeeded in maintaining overall stable economic performance,” it added.