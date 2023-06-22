Short Spell Of Pre-Monsoon Rain Inundates Twin City

Bhubaneswar: Even as the pre-monsoon rain brought a major respite from the sweltering heat in the city, a short spell of downpour has inundated several areas especially low lying places in the Capital city, causing normal life miserable.

Water logging in several areas caused great inconvenience for the city people. Students returning from schools were seen wading through knee-deep water to reach home. Bikers and pedestrians also had a tough time to communicate as roads were submerged in knee-deep rain water.

Residents of Old Town area faced unprecedented problems due to rain. Students returning from school and their parents have faced problems due to waterlogging in various places.

With no alternative, students had to wade through rain water to reach their house.

Places like Jaydev Vihar, Iskon temple, Behera Sahi, Kalpana Square, Ravi Talkies road and several lanes in the slum areas were inundated. Excess water over flown from sewerage tanks and open drains added to the woes.

The dirty and polluted water from the drain were flowing on the road trigging apprehension of health hazards.

Similar scene was also witnessed in the Cuttack city. Excess rain water was flowing in lanes and by lanes of the millennium city. Desilting work has not been completed even as the monsoon has set in. Cuttack mayor Subhash Singh said maximum works have been completed. Only five to ten per cent constructions are left. All these works will be completed within a short time, he added.

The shower has brought relief from heat and humid condition. At the same time, it has caused headache for the city people over release of excess rain water.

Bhubaneswar recorded 90.4 mm rainfall by 2.30 pm. The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in next two days as monsoon set to cover the entire State.