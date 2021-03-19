Shoppers to enter Mumbai malls after showing COVID negative report from March 22

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made it compulsory for people to carry a COVID-19 negative report while entering a mall.

The new rule will be effective from March 22 as the economic hub of the country has recorded a spike in coronavirus cases.

Those who do not possess the negative report, it will be mandatory for them to undergo the Rapid Antigen Test at the mall. All the malls will have to install a swab collection facility in order to take samples for coronavirus testing.

Reports said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that she is considering imposing a night curfew in the city and shifting the crowded markets to new sites. She said she is considering shifting the crowded markets to new sites. She urged the Mumbaikars to work together to avert another lockdown.

It may be recalled that the Maharashtra Chief Minister has already given an ultimatum to the people of the state whether they want a lockdown to be imposed or not.