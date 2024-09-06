Rourkela: A shopkeeper has been detained by the police for allegedly selling duplicate application forms of the Subhadra scheme. The incident has come to the fore from Rourkela city in Sundargarh district.

According to reports, Bibhuthi Bhushan Khuntia, Nodal Officer appointed for implementation of Subhadra Yojana in Rourkela, during an investigation today found that duplicate forms were sold to many applicants at Shop No. 25 of Ganesh Market near STI Chhak.

Sources said, the shopkeeper had sold fake application forms of Subhadra Yojana and also uploaded them on the website by charging money from two applicants.

After this information was reported to the Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ashutosh Kulkarni, a case was registered by Raghunathpalli police and the shopkeeper was detained.

Anganwadi Worker’s One-Month Salary Withheld For Negligence In Subhadra Form Distribution

Balasore: Disciplinary action has been taken by the district administration against an Anganwadi worker for negligence in distributing the Subhadra Yojana application form.

Ms. Gitanjali Singh, an Anganwadi worker of Remu-2 Anganwadi Center under the Baliapal Integrated Child Development Scheme, was accused of neglecting her responsibility in distributing the application form to the applicants of the Subhadra scheme.

As a result of which, the district administration has decided to withhold one month’s salary from Ms. Singh.