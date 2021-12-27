Shopkeeper Arrested For Selling ‘Manja’ Which Led To Cuttack Youth’s Death

Cuttack: Police have arrested a shopkeeper for selling ‘manja’ (finely crushed glass particles applied on the nylon thread with gum) in the Jagatpur area after the death of a youth due to this on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Sk Anwar (50) of the same area.

Police have also seized huge stock of manja thread from the accused. Police on Monday conducted raids at several places in Cuttack city

The youth named Jayant Samal was on his way to his in-law’s house with his wife when a kite string hanging on the road slit his throat at Pirbazaar in Cuttack on Sunday.

He was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital where doctors declared him received dead. Family members of the deceased had lodged a complaint at the Jagatpur police station.