Shooting World Cup: Manu Bhaker-Saurabh Chaudhary Win Gold

New Delhi: Shooting star Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary won the yellow metal in 10m air pistol mixed team event in the ISSF World Cup here on Monday.

Yashaswini Deswal and Abhishek Verma, meanwhile, bagged the bronze medal with a 17-13 victory over Sevval Illayda Tarhan and Ismail Keles of Turkey.

Earlier Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan clinched gold in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. Panwar and Elavenil beat Hungary’s Eszter Denes and Istvan Peni 16-10 in the gold medal match.

The Indian pair also topped the final round of qualification earlier with a total score of 421.3. Denes and Peni were also second in qualification after shooting 419.2.

India is currently leading the standings with 12 medals.