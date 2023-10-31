Shooter Shriyanka Sadangi from Odisha wins Asian Shooting Championship, qualifies for Paris 2024

Bhubaneswar: Shooter Shriyanka Sadangi from Odisha has won in Asian Shooting Championship in Changwonand has qualified for Paris 2024, said reliable reports.

It is worth mentioning that the Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik has extended his good wishes to Shriyanka Sadangi on his official X handle. He has said:

“Congratulate shooter Shriyanka Sadangi from #Odisha on qualifying for @Paris2024. May she continue to achieve new milestones in her sporting career and make the nation proud. Best wishes to her for future endeavours.”

The official Twitter X account of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the governing body for the Olympic sport of Shooting has also congratulated her in this regard. The association has said:

“QUOTA! A brilliant @Shriyanka_India has won India’s 13th @Paris2024 quota place in #Shooting with a 4th place finish in women’s 3P at the 15th @Asian_Shooting championship in #Changwon 🇰🇷 Many Congratulations!🎉🔥”