Shooter disguised as lawyer opens fire in Delhi’s Saket court, injures woman

Delhi: A woman suffered injuries after a shooter, disguised as a lawyer, fired shots in the Saket district court on Friday.
Four rounds were fired on the court premises. The woman is in a critical condition and has been rushed to AIIMS.
Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the firing. According to sources, the accused is a history-sheeter.
#UPDATE | Delhi: A woman has been injured in an incident of firing at Saket court. Four rounds were fired. Police on the spot.
— ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2023
Comments are closed.