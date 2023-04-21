Delhi
Shooter disguised as lawyer opens fire in Delhi’s Saket court, injures woman

By Pragativadi News Service
Delhi: A woman suffered injuries after a shooter, disguised as a lawyer, fired shots in the Saket district court on Friday.

Four rounds were fired on the court premises. The woman is in a critical condition and has been rushed to AIIMS.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the firing. According to sources, the accused is a history-sheeter.

 

