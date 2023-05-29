Shocking! Newborn Baby Girl Critical After Father Injects Poison To Kill Her

Balasore: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly injected poison to his own 20-day-old infant girl in a bid to kill her. The infernal incident sent a shockwave to Singhiri village under Nilagiri police station in Balasore district on Monday.

The accused father has been identified as Chandan Jena, a resident of Mallikaspur in the same district.

Chandan confessed to his crime as he didn’t want girl child. The infant has been admitted to the ICU of Balasore district headquarters hospital in a critical condition.

According to reports, Chandan’s wife Tanmayee gave birth to the baby girl 20 days ago. After the delivery, Tanmayee went to her paternal house in Shingri. Chandan frequently visited his in-laws house to look after his baby and wife.

His in-laws made all preparations to celebrate the baby’s 21st day event on Tuesday. But Chandan planned to kill his newborn as he was not happy over a girl child.

As per plan, he came prepared with poison and injection syringe. Taking advantage of the absence of in-laws members, he injected the poison into the body of the infant.

When the baby cried, Tanmayee ran to her and found the poison and syringe on the floor. She immediately passed the message to others who detained Chandan before informing the matter to police.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

The incident became a talk of the town as a man who is supposed to raise his child, attempted to eliminate her by injecting poison.