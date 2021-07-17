Shocking! Mother Kills Two Children By Pushing Into Well; Attempts Suicide

Kandhamal: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly pushed her two minor children into a well at Raikia in Baliguda before attempting suicide.

The children were declared dead by the doctor whereas the mother was struggling with life in the hospital.

Reportedly, the woman identified as Bhagyalaxmi Patra had regular fights with her husband Rajesh Patra.

As per available information, the accused woman engaged in an altercation with her husband following which she left the house along with the two children (9-yr-old son and 5-yr-old daughter).

However, in an enraged state, the woman pushed her two children and also jumped into the well.

While the two children died, the woman was rescued by the locals and rushed to Raikia Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment.

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.