Shocking! Minor girl abducted and raped for 4 days in Paradip

Paradip: A minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a man for four days in Paradip. The matter came to light after a police complaint was lodged by the survivor’s family on Saturday night.

As per the initial reports, the survivor (17) had left home on Ganesh Chaturthi (August 31) to visit her uncle’s place, some 3 to 4 km away from her house.

The accused allegedly kidnapped the survivor in a car and confined her near a slum area. For four days, the accused allegedly abused the survivor sexually.

The family members of the girl did not have any information that their daughter had not reached her uncle’s place.

The family members came to know that their daughter is in trouble after another girl handed over Rs 500 sent by her.

With the help of some activists, the family members then rushed to the place where the survivor was held hostage. Based on the complaint, police have detained the accused and further investigation in this connection is underway.