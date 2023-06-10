Shocking! Man kills, hangs body of 5-year-old son

Rourkela: In a shocking incident, man has been accused of murdering and hanging the body of his 5-year-old son in Sitalpada slum under Uditnagar police limits in Rourkela on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Aryan Lakra.

Gunu Lakra, mother of the deceased minor said, “I had left home leaving my son at the anganwadi centre. My husband has killed my son as he always used to fight with me. I was not at home when he killed my son.”

Lakra further said that her husband always doubts her and accuses her of having an affair.