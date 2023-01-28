Shoaib Malik Shares Heartfelt Post After Her Last Grand Slam Amid Divorce Rumours

New Delhi: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik penned a heartfelt note for his wife and tennis player Sania Mirza following her Australian Open 2023 mixed doubles finals loss against Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in Melbourne.

Taking to social media handles, Shoaib Malik wrote, “You are the much-needed hope for all the women in sports. Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You’re an inspiration for many, keep going strong. Many congratulations on an unbelievable career.”

For unversed, Sania Mirza and Shoaib malik have been in the headlines recently for their divorce rumours. Shoaib Malik earlier reacted to these rumours and told a new portal that this is their personal matter and the media should leave them alone.