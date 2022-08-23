Shivnath Express Train Derails In Chhattisgarh

Raipur: The Shivnath Express train, which was heading to Nagpur to Maharashtra, got derailed at Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. No passenger was injured in this accident.

Soon after being informed about the incident, DRM and other senior officials immediately rushed to the spot.

According to the railway officials, five wheels of two trolleys next to the train’s engine derailed at the Dongargarh yard at 3.42 am, but no casualty has been reported. The train was on way from Korba in Chhattisgarh to Itwari in Nagpur.

The affected coaches were removed and the train later left for its onward journey to Rajnandgaon and Itwari, the railway official added.

Earlier on Monday, five wagons of a goods train derailed near Bhubaneswar railway station.

The incident happened at around 8.35 pm while the train was on its way to Vizianagaram via Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from Chakradharpur Division.