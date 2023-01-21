Shivaratri: Mahadeepa To Be Raised Atop Lingaraj Temple At 10 PM, Know Timings

Bhubaneswar: Mahadeepa will be raised atop the Lingaraj temple at 10 PM on Shivaratri which falls on February 18 this year, according to the Shree Lingaraj Temple Administration authorities.

The Mahadeepa will be lifted atop the temple at 10 pm followed by Sahanamela and Chariprahara rituals.

According to temple sources, the main door of the temple will be opened at 2.30 am. The abakasa niti of Lord Lingaraj will be held between 3-3.30 AM.

The Chhamu Pariskar, Mahasnana Besha, Surjya Puja, Dwarapala Puja, Shreejew and Thakurani Ballabha and Sakala Dhupa rituals will be held from 11 am.

The Sandhya Alati and Cherafita niti of Lord Lingaraj and will be conducted from 7.10 pm.

The Mahadeepa will be lifted at 10 pm following Sandhya Dhupa and Trthajala Anayana rituals at 8.55 pm.