Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut Detained By ED Officials

Mumbai: Shiv Sena senior leader Sanjay Raut has been detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Sunday in the Patra Chawl case.

Earlier in the day, the ED conducted a search at Sanjay Raut’s residence in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case.

Raut was earlier summoned by the probe agency on July 20 which he skipped and informed through his lawyers that due to the ongoing Parliament session, he could appear only after August 7.

He had recorded his statement once on July 1. The ED had attached Raut’s properties in Dadar and Alibag in the case. The action follows two summonses issued by the ED against Raut, the latest being on July 27.