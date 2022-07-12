Shiv Sena Offers Support To NDA’s Presidential Candidate Draupadi Murmu

Mumbai: In a major setback for the Opposition in the Centre, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has extended his support to NDA’s presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu.

“We are happy that a tribal woman is becoming the President. Shiv Sena MPs did not put any pressure on me but they requested. Listening to their suggestion, we are going to support Draupadi Murmu for President,” Uddhav Thackeray said.

Thirteen of the 18 Lok Sabha MPs of the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra attended a key meeting on Tuesday and a majority of them suggested supporting Draupadi Murmu for the top constitutional post.

However, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut strongly supported Yashwant Sinha during the meeting, sources said.

Some party MLAs and leaders, especially those from the adivasi community, asked the leadership of the Shiv Sena, a former ally of the BJP, to back Murmu because of her tribal roots.