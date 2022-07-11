Shiv Sena MPs Demand Support For Presidential Candidate Draupadi Murmu

Mumbai: Shiv Sena Member of the Parliaments in a meeting on Monday at Matoshree demanded support for NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

MP Gajanan Kirtikar, who was present at the meeting said that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will take a decision in this regard in the next two days

Therefore, all eyes are now on Uddhav Thackeray’s decision, whether he will give in to the pressure of MPs or stay with the Opposition candidate.

Sources said that Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut strongly supported Yashwant Sinha during the meeting. Therefore, the contradiction between Sanjay Raut and other MPs was imminent.