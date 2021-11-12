Shiv Sena Demands To Revoke Kangana Ranaut’s Padma Award

Mumbai: Hitting out at actor Kangana Ranaut for describing India’s Independence in 1947 as ‘bheek’ or alms, the Shiv Sena demanded that the government should take back the Padma Shri bestowed on her recently.

National executive chairman of the Aam Aadmi Party Preethi Menon has filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police seeking an FIR against Ranaut for her seditious remarks at a conclave where she was a guest speaker.

In a 24-second clip shared widely, Ranaut says India’s Independence in 1947 was not freedom but “bheek” (alms). “And we got real freedom in 2014,” she said at an event.

The Bollywood actor’s comments on the freedom movement have stirred a row as she said Congress is an extension of British rule.

“The RSS could never accept the fact that their British masters were forced to leave in 1947. Their slavery knew no bounds. No wonder they didn’t hoist the tricolour for half a century. The return of slavery in 2014 was their ‘independence’. Kangana Ranaut is just one of them,” Congress’s Gaurav Pandhi tweeted.