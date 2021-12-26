Shirdi Sai Baba Temple To Remain Shut At Night Amid Rise In Omicron Cases

Shirdi: Amid rising cases of Omicron variant of Coronavirus, the Maharashtra government on Sunday decided to close the Shirdi Sai Baba temple during the night hours.

According to temple’s management body, Shri Sai Baba Sansthan, the regular early morning and night ‘aartis’ will also be closed for devotees.

“Due to the State imposed night curfew from 9pm-6am, Sai Baba Temple will be closed for devotees during the night hours. The regular early morning and night ‘aartis’ will also be closed for devotees,” said the Shri Sai Baba Sansthan in a statement.

The Maharashtra government on Friday issued new Covid-19 guidelines in view of the surging Omicron variant cases and the upcoming holiday season.