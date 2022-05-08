Ships Of India’s First Training Squadron Arrive In Jeddah

New Delhi: The ships of the First Training Squadron are on a visit to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia as part of their five-nation Overseas Deployment.

Captain Aftab Ahmed Khan, Senior Officer, First Training Squadron along with Commanding Officers of the 1TS ships called on Rear Admiral Yahya Bin Mohammed Al-Assiri, Western Fleet Commander of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces.

Issues of bilateral Naval cooperation and training initiatives between the two countries were discussed. During the visit, the ships will be involved in interaction with officials from Royal Navy of Saudi Arabia and various other dignitaries as well as training exchange.